Explosive Bang Shakes London Residents — What Was That Sound?

London residents and visitors alike are incredibly scared, after an alleged explosion took place in a north London neighborhood.

On Monday, Nov. 28 at some point in the early evening, Londoners were quite literally shaken by an ear-shattering bang, which was followed by flashing lights and a giant cloud of smoke. As of publication, it doesn't appear that anyone was hurt — in fact, authorities are now working to reassure shocked residents it was nothing at all.