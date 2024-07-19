Home > Big Impact > Weather & Global Warming Love the Movie 'Twisters?' Here's How to Become a Storm Chaser 'Twisters' may be creating a whole new generation of storm chasers. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 19 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Twisters' on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calif.

There is just something fascinating about the awe-inspiring force of Mother Nature. And while her wrath can be devastating at times, it can also be beautiful, bringing rain to parched areas in need or even sending in the cooler temperatures that signal trees to put on their biggest show of the year, changing their leaves into a rainbow of beautiful colors, before shedding them for their long winter's sleep.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, some people are so fascinated by rapidly changing weather that they dedicate a portion of their lives to it and become storm chasers. These folks often brave dangerous conditions to help gather the information needed to warn others who may be in harm's way. Just like in the 2024 movie Twisters, these people go through specialized training to do what they do. Continue reading to find out how to become a storm chaser, and what you can do once you have your certification.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is a storm chaser?

Storm chasers are people who track severe weather, heading to the locations where conditions are ripe for tornadoes. Whether it's because they are looking to study the storms that produce these tornadoes, or to get a chance to witness these massive funnel clouds forming for themselves, storm chasers are determined to be where the action is.

You can learn to be an amateur storm chaser and casually follow storms for recreational pursuits like photography or curiosity, or become a trained storm chaser. Trained storm chasers may follow storms for a variety of reasons, including media coverage, meteorological study, investigative research, and more. If you've ever seen the 1996 movie Twister starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, you know that people have all kinds of reasons for becoming a storm chaser, including very personal ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In 2024, Twisters, a follow-up to the original film, is once again igniting a love of the chase in people, creating a whole new generation of would-be storm chasers.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you become a storm chaser?

Depending on your reason for wanting to become a storm chaser, there's a few different ways to go about it. First, if you're looking to start a career in weather and climate reporting, you'll want to enroll in metrological courses, possibly pursuing a degree. If you've already completed that step and you want to get certified, your next step will be finding a SKYWARN training class online or in your area.

SKYWARN storm spotters are trained and used by the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Those who have completed their spotter training, either in person in specific locations in Vermont and upstate New York or online through the NWS's COMET/MetEd website, will then be able to submit reports to the NWS, relaying news about potential dangers and helping to get the word out to those who may be in a storm's path.

Article continues below advertisement