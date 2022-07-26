Record-Breaking St. Louis Flash Flood Forces Home Evacuations by Boat

UPDATE, July 27, 2022, 10:15 a.m. ET: The St. Louis flash flood has officially claimed at least one human life. AP News reported that one person was found dead after their car was covered by the floodwaters.

PREVIOUSLY, as published July 26, 2022, 12:59 p.m. ET: Overnight, a St. Louis flash flood has broken the record for most rainfall in the major Missouri city, prompting the National Weather Service St. Louis to issue a Flash Flood Warning.