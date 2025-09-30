Want To Visit Yellowstone? Better Do It Before the Park Closes for the Season You don't want to show up at the park only to discover that parts of it are closed for the season. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 30 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Keely Klenke/Unsplash

Yellowstone National Park is one of the country's most majestic protected areas. The park spans three states — including Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho — and it runs for 3,472 square miles (which equals 2,221,766 acres). That leaves a lot of room for the tourists who visit the park each year to take in the sights, travel the trails, and even experience camping under the stars. But, just because the massive park is open to the public, it doesn't mean that it's actually open all year long.

Just like many other places, Yellowstone National Park has operating hours, and can occasionally become inaccessible to the general public. When does Yellowstone close for season? Keep reading to find out when different parts of the park close, and when you should plan to show up if you want to come see the sights and sounds of this natural beauty.

Source: Stephan Widua/Unsplash

What are Yellowstone's operating hours?

According to the official National Park Service (NPS) website, Yellowstone National Park is open all day, every day. That means you can technically visit the park 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, because the park entrances aren't gated, and they will allow people to come and go whenever they choose. That being said, portions of the park close down during the off-season. For example, services throughout the park are limited from the start of November through late April, due to the weather.

Additionally, some facilities close down completely on the last business day of the season, and they will shut down at 11 a.m. local time. Take Bridge Bay. According to the NPS website, the campground opened May 16, 2025 and closed Aug. 31, 2025 for the season. However, some of the services offered at Bridge Bay, like the guided fishing and sightseeing charter boats and marina store, run on a different schedule, and open and close at different times.

Additionally, due to weather conditions, the park closes almost all roads to wheeled vehicles on Oct. 31. If you're planning a trip to Yellowstone, it's important to check the specific location you're headed to or the service you want to see to find out what the exact hours are for the season.

When is the best time to visit Yellowstone National Park?

Now that you know just how small the window is when it comes to visiting the park, it's important to decide when you can get the most out of your trip. According to the Yellowstone Safari Company's blog, the summer months will offer the best experience for travelers. They recommend heading to the park from June through September. This will not only allow you to experience some of the best weather the park has to offer, but it's also when all of the park's 251 miles of road are open.