Turns Out, Microbes That Survive in Yellowstone’s Hot Springs Are Helping Us Fight Viruses Like COVID

Microbiologist Thomas Brock found that an enzyme from Yellowstone’s hot springs can be used in genetic tests.

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most popular places in the world for witnessing beautiful hot springs. These natural wonders have extreme environments where not many living beings can survive, except a few microbes, resulting in the water's extraordinary colors. It has also been reported that these hot springs have acted like natural laboratories, helping scientists come up with extraordinary discoveries. For instance, scientists previously came across a tiny microbe in the Yellowstone hot springs that can fight viruses, like COVID-19.

A hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | George Rose)

A few years ago, scientists and medical experts were working very hard to understand everything about the COVID-19 virus and help sick people. Surprisingly, a tiny microbe from Yellowstone’s hot springs also helped in this fight, as they were used in tests that detect the virus. While we protected ourselves by maintaining distance and avoiding travel, scientists used special techniques to detect the virus. One key technique was the PCR test, which helped in tracking infections and speeding up vaccine development. PCR test relies on an enzyme called Taq polymerase, which can copy DNA even at high temperatures, as reported by the USGS.

Thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Siraphob Tatiyarat)

This powerful enzyme was taken from thermophilic bacteria found in the park’s hot springs. This bacterium was discovered in 1966 by popular microbiologist Thomas Brock, and it revolutionised the field of biology, as reported by Forbes. It was during a field trip to the park that Brock gained interest in studying the microorganisms of the thermal springs. In an interview, he said, “I got out of the car and, by chance, a ranger was giving a talk near a thermal pool. I saw all this color, and he said it was blue-green algae. I got interested right away.” He wanted to study life that can survive heat so extreme it would burn a human in seconds.

Soon after this, scientists began finding other microorganisms that survive extreme heat, cold, dryness, and acidity, calling them extremophiles. Later on, by using this knowledge, biochemist Kary Mullis was the one who came across a way to make millions of copies of DNA, for which he needed an enzyme that could handle high heat. He found the perfect enzyme, Taq polymerase, in a sample Brock had collected from Yellowstone’s hot Mushroom Pool. Mullis eventually came up with the concept of PCR tests and even won the Nobel Prize in 1993 for creating it and helping the world in a significant way.

PCR is a useful technique that has expanded scientific research and brought benefits to society in many ways. Apart from the health sector, police and courts also use PCR to identify criminals and check family connections. Additionally, environmental scientists also use it to study pollution, protect nature, and help save animals. Meanwhile, Brock also appreciated the beauty of the Yellowstone National Park, as he said, “I am very lucky to have been able to spend 10 years doing research in Yellowstone, one of the most exciting places on the planet,” as reported by the NPS.

