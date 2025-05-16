Social Media Is Full of NSFW National Parks Parody Accounts Some of these accounts are seriously funny. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 16 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: mt.adams.kickita/TikTok, Leo Visions/Unsplash

The country's system of National Parks is a vast and beautiful one. These parks are protected by federal regulations and the National Parks Service (NPS) in an effort to conserve these massive and unique pieces of land while also keeping them accessible to the public, but there's nothing in place to protect their online presence from being parodied for the enjoyment of TikTok users everywhere.

That's exactly what's happening to several parks on social media, where jokesters have created parody accounts for the National Parks, making sometimes lewd, but often hilarious, videos on behalf of the NPS. You can take a peek at some of the different accounts below, and see if there aren't any that tickle your funny bone while also helping to raise awareness about these amazing locations.



People have created parody accounts of some of the U.S. National Parks.

If you've ever spent some downtime scrolling the "for you" page on TikTok, you may have come across some new and interesting content that you weren't expecting to see. That apparently includes some footage of our National Parks, which have largely been created by parody accounts that are using some of the iconic scenery to crack jokes.

For instance, St. Adams in southwest Washington has an alt account, which features imagery from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Mt. Adams with text overlay asking overtly sexual questions about the perspective of the mountain, asking viewers if they like it better "on top" or "from behind." "It's all about the angle," the caption of the video, which had over 2,300 comments as of the time of publication, read.

Think Yellowstone is immune? Think again. An account aptly named visit.yellowstone has combined the national treasure with TikTok's popular "BookTok" group, using the account to post content about dark romance stories using footage from the park combined with men doing activities inspired by characters from popular romance stories. "Don't tell Joshua Tree I watched this," one woman joked.

If you were wonder exactly what the Joshua Tree account had going on, this park's parody account videos and photos from the park set to unusual songs meant to catch people off guard. One such post involves a video taken from inside the park, showing some of the unique beauty of Joshua Tree. And, while the caption requests donations to help keep the National Parks funded, the song is about... something else entirely.

"Thank you for the info... and the song..." one person wrote of the tune, which features some decidedly NSFW lyrics. "We will never be able to open this app in public ever again," another person joked.

Parody accounts help raise awareness about the National Parks.

The country's National Parks are funded in part by tax dollars, which means that their budget can change from administration to administration. Raising awareness of the National Parks, and exactly what lies beyond the signs welcoming us onto their grounds, is a good way to help people see exactly what these areas have to offer the public. And, by making these videos funny, it helps increase their ability to go viral, spreading the word.