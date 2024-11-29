Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living The Best Car Window Cleaner Picks for a Streak-Free Shine and a Nontoxic Ride In car detailing, natural window cleaners ensure your vehicle isn’t just spotless — it’s also safer, healthier, and more enjoyable to drive. By Kristine Solomon Published Nov. 29 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you're trying to keep your eyes on the road and your health in check, one thing is clear: you need to trade in that traditional glass cleaner for something that works just as well, minus the noxious chemicals. The best car window cleaners ditch the harsh stuff (we're looking at you, ammonia, and VOCs) and use all-natural, hard-hitting alternatives, including vinegar, citric acid, and plant-based alcohols, to name a few.

Why use a nontoxic car window cleaner?

Nontoxic car window cleaners are the perfect solution for eco-conscious drivers who are less than thrilled with inhaling anything harmful on the road to a sparkling windshield. Plus, clean windows improve visibility while reducing glare and smudges that can get in your way, especially during night driving or in bad weather. Regular cleaning also prevents dirt, bird droppings, and environmental pollutants from etching or discoloring your car windows over time. In car detailing, window care ensures your vehicle isn’t just clean — it’s safer, healthier, and more enjoyable to drive. The biodegradable car window cleaner options we've rounded up below let you feel good about every swipe of your squeegee. They deliver a streak-free shine while being gentle on the planet and your health.

Carvida Grapefruit All-Purpose Car Cleaning Spray

Carvida’s non-toxic, all-purpose cleaner delivers a powerful clean without streaks or chemical fumes. Natural ingredients cuts through stuck-on dirt with ease, leaving behind a refreshing grapefruit scent. This biodegradable formula is safe for car interiors and exteriors, making it perfect for windows, dashboards, mirrors, and mats. " So rare to find this type of product. One that actually works, gives off a pleasant smell, and is better for the leather in my car. I love it!" wrote a driver.

Seventh Generation Free & Clear Glass Cleaner

Seventh Generation’s glass cleaner is a staple for streak-free, chemical-free window cleaning. It's made without dyes or synthetic fragrances, and it’s gentle on sensitive skin but tough on grime. The UDSA-certified bio-based formula uses citric acid as an active ingredient to keep your car windows sparkling. "We are a chemical free household and I LOVE this product!" one shopper proudly bragged.

Aunt Fannie’s Cleaning Vinegar Spray

Harnessing the natural cleaning power of vinegar, Aunt Fannie’s is perfect for removing smudges and spots on car windows. The subtle, all-natural lavender scent neutralizes the vinegar’s tangier smell. Non-toxic, cruelty-free, and made with only five natural ingredients, this cleaner is as simple and effective as it gets. It’s safe for your car, family, and pets. "Works great on windows, mirrors, glass stove top, floors, car detailing and it is inexpensive. We keep several around house and one in garage," wrote a five-star reviewer.

ATTITUDE Window and Mirror Cleaner

This mineral-based cleaner by ATTITUDE uses hypoallergenic and natural ingredients that are approved by the EWG, but make no mistake: its plant-based ingredients pack a punch. The cruelty-free formula is even certified by PETA. "After trying quite a few different glass cleaners we always come back to this one," a customer wrote of this budget-friendly pick.

Truly Free Glass Cleaner

Formulated without ammonia or harsh chemicals, Truly Free's glass cleaner effortlessly tackles smudges, dust, and grime safely. The unscented, plant-based cleaner ensures crystal-clear windows, mirrors, and car glass without any streaks. Plus, you can get refills instead of buying new, single-use bottles. "This is my most favorite all natural glass cleaner ~ no streaks, no bad smells….it works great!" a shopper raved.

