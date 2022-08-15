Bahamas’ Famous Pig Island Is Super Popular — But Is It Ethical?

It's almost every animal lover's dream to see the Bahamas' famous swimming pigs. Every year, people flock to the Exuma Cays to bask on the gorgeous white sand beaches, wade in clear blue oceans, and, most importantly, to swim alongside the adorable and seemingly friendly piggies.

And while photos make it look like a dream, we have to wonder: is it ethical? Sometimes, these types of things are too good to be true — and evidently, it seems that's the case for what's known as Pig Beach.