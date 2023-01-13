Home > Small Changes > Travel Source: Getty Images Natural Hot Springs Around the World — Instead of “Hot Potting” at Yellowstone By Lizzy Rosenberg Jan. 13 2023, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

In the last few years, you've likely heard a thing or two about the dangerous trend known as hot potting (thanks to several negligent travelers risked their lives trying it at Yellowstone). However, there are much safer ways to soak your body in natural, steamy bodies of water. In fact, there are so many natural hot springs around the world you can visit, that are safe, gorgeous, and beyond relaxing.

Some of these destinations will most likely require you to purchase an airline ticket, but others might only be a hop, skip, and a possible drive away from your home. Even though these beautiful hot springs might not be in your backyard, they are certainly worth traveling to (especially if you don't have any future plans to install a hot tub!).

Before going, look into the reported natural benefits of hot springs. Even though there hasn't been much extensive medical research conducted on the matter, there are apparent dermal benefits, and it can supposedly even treat arthritis, according to Hot Springs Pool. Regardless, though, it's a fun place to relax in a beautiful place — what more could you want?

Saratoga Spa State Park in Saratoga, N.Y.

The mineral hot springs at the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort were discovered several decades ago, and since, they've supplied New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors with a relaxing getaway. According to the Resort's website, teepee-covered hot pools and 70-foot-long mineral hot springs pools provide for a lovely experience, right in the heart of the Empire State.

Ein Gedi Hot Springs in Israel

Israel's Ein Gedi Hot Springs were founded in 1963, bordering the world-famous Dead Sea. Harnessing geothermal energy and obtaining minerals from the planet's saltiest body of water, it's regarded as a crucial natural health center. Like many others on this list, there are many other amenities that come with staying at the resort, but the hot springs certainly aren't something you'll want to miss.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon

Iceland has many hot springs, but its most famous is — by far — the Blue Lagoon. Per Guide to Iceland, the iconic ice-blue waters maintain a warm temperature of about 105 degrees Fahrenheit. It's rich in minerals, including silica and algae, and it formed as a result of a geothermal power plant. It's become increasingly popular so book your trip soon... airline tickets are only expected to get more expensive.

Mount Hood's Bagby Hot Springs in Clackamas County, Ore.

Mount Hood's Bagby Hot Springs are completely free to use, they're all-natural, and they're nestled among Mount Hood's iconic fir trees — what could be better than that? To get there, you'll hike down a trail in Mount Hood forest for about a mile and a half, until you find a series of cabins and cedar tubs to soak in for hours on end. These hot springs are definitely a must-see if you're already exploring the vast and beautiful PNW.

Granite Hot Springs Pool in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Jackson Hole may be known for its incredible ski resort, but its geothermal-heated Granite Hot Springs aren't something you'll want to miss. Per Top Hot Springs, the pools were built in the 1930s, but the heat is all-natural. Observe beautiful mountain views as you soak in the hot water, and enjoy the company of friends or family.

