Thousands in Philippines Forced to Evacuate After Volcano Erupts Ash

As previously mentioned, Taal, which is one of the world's smallest active volcanos , erupted with a .62 mile high stream of gas, ash, and steam, according to Al Jazeera. Upwards of 3,500 families in the region, which is south of the capital Manila, were evacuated from their homes, before the volcano proceeded to erupt two more times. The seismology and volcanology agency then raised volcanic activity from a level 2 to level 3, meaning the main crater could potentially start erupting lava.

These eruptions were considered to be phreatomagmatic, which means the water in the crater boiled before and after each eruption. It also means it made direct contact with magma, before turning into gas and vapor. That contact with the magma makes it far more dangerous, leaving local experts fearing a bigger — and potentially more destructive — eruption with lava.

“We’re just raising the alert because something is happening and it can lead to a higher activity,” Renato Solidum, head of the agency, told the AFP news agency.

Take a look at some of the footage from the volcanic activity, below: