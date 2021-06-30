Couple In Joshua Tree Fined for Destroying Iconic Desert Vegetation

Avid hikers and nature enthusiasts worldwide dream of exploring Joshua Tree — the iconic National Park, located in Southern California's Mojave Desert, is home to a wide range of vegetation, though it's best known for its namesake plant. The unique and highly revered trees are thinning out due to climate change, which is why locals were so upset that Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter decided to cut several Joshua trees down , in the name of building a new home.

"Most California citizens who reside in Joshua Tree habitat revere these iconic desert species, more so now than ever because of its degraded population status," California's wildlife department's law enforcement deputy chief, Nathaniel Arnold, told CNN.

