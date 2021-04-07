Dunkin' Is Releasing Over 40 Vegan Doughnuts — Where and When You Can Get Them

Although Dunkin' is in no way synonymous with healthy food, the global doughnut chain has been at the forefront of presenting meatless and plant-based foods and beverages to its customer base. In 2019, the company started offering its meatless Beyond Breakfast Sandwich, and the following year, it added oat milk to all of its menus nationwide. And customers were understandably excited to hear Dunkin' is adding over 40 vegan doughnuts to its menus in the next few weeks.

Needless to say, its plant-based customers were absolutely elated to hear this undeniably exciting news. Keep reading for all of the ~dirty details~ regarding where you'll be able to get Dunkin's vegan doughnuts, when they will officially be available for purchase, and more. TBH, we already have a sugar rush.

The Instagram account that revealed this exciting information came from Dunkin's Belgian branch. That's right — the international chain will be offering these glorious plant-based sweets exclusively in Belgium, starting this week via the Dunkin' delivery app, and in physical stores as of May. Green Matters reached out to Dunkin's U.S. team for comment, and for information regarding the status of vegan doughnuts at U.S. Dunkin' locations; however, the chain did not respond as of publication.

As previously mentioned, Dunkin' took to Instagram on Sunday, April 5 to announce that it will be adding over 40 vegan doughnut varieties to all of its menus. A few of the plant-based options include: Original Glazed and Pistachio; stuffed varieties such as with Cinnamon Swirl, Double Stuffed Strawberry, Sugared Raspberry and Cinnamon Jam; and beyond. And while this truly seems like a 2021 miracle, we have some incredibly unfortunate news for the chain's U.S. fan base.

Will Dunkin' U.S. release vegan doughnuts?

In 2020, according to VegNews, Dunkin' CEO David Hoffman teased that the chain's U.S. branch is working on finding “a viable vegan doughnut option” and that the culinary team would be “looking at it closely.” Animal rights group, Animal Outlook, then created a petition for Dunkin' to release a vegan doughnut, and it boasts over 21,000 signatures. These are both good signs, but sadly, there haven't been any updates from the chain in the last few months.

With the chain's infamous Beyond Breakfast Sandwich, its national offering of oat milk, and many other plant-based and health-centric goodies (the chain actually offers matcha-based beverages now!), it's a little surprising that Dunkin' has not yet landed on this alleged "viable doughnut option." Critically-acclaimed doughnut spot in Brooklyn, Dun-Well Doughnuts, has been making its all-vegan doughnuts for years, and Doughnut Plant has even offered a vast plant-based selection for quite a while now.