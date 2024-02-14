Home > Small Changes > Travel You Need to Add an All-Inclusive Wellness Retreat to Your Bucket List Prepare for a four-day journey filled with movement, balance, and nutrition. By Anna Quintana Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Courtesy Zoetry

Typically, all-inclusive and wellness wouldn't be found in the same sentence. The excess of an all-inclusive resort doesn't usually lend itself to healthy decisions. However, more and more all-inclusive resorts are offering wellness retreats for their guests who are looking for a healthier alternative.

Article continues below advertisement

One such resort is Zoëtry Agua, located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The Caribbean destination is offering a Mind, Body, + Sol Retreat that is aligned with its mission of reimagining the all-inclusive experience to be intimate, personal, and centered around meaningful moments. Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana invited Green Matters to experience the resort before their upcoming Mind, Body, + Sol Retreat, and prove you really can experience well-being at an all-inclusive resort.

Zoëtry Punta Cana is not your typical all-inclusive.

Source: Courtesy Zoetry

The first thing you notice when you set foot inside Zoëtry Punta Cana is the silence. Unlike its neighboring all-inclusive hotels, there is no loud music blasting, foam pool parties, or screaming kids. Almost immediately, you are encouraged to write down your intentions for your stay. Ours was simply to disconnect and relax. And relax we did.

Article continues below advertisement

There was no shortage of options for destressing activities from yoga poolside to horseback riding to morning stretching, as well as fun (and engaging) fitness classes such as aqua spinning and dance classes. The resort's five on-site restaurants offered a variety of cuisines and had plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. Plus, you can't miss tea time — complete with all types of teas and pastries — every day at 5 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

We also checked out Zoetry's luxurious spa, and highly recommend spending some time in the sauna or indoor pool and bubble beds after experiencing a deep-tissue massage. Or if you just want to read a book on the sand, the property has a gorgeous private beach that is a short walk away. We have never been more relaxed at an all-inclusive (and trust us, we have been to plenty).

So, what can you expect at the Mind, Body, + Sol Retreat at Zoëtry Punta Cana?

Source: Courtesy Zoetry

Taking place March 7 to March 10, 2024, the hotel promises a three-night, four-day journey filled with movement, balance, and nutrition-focused bespoke experiences led by globally recognized experts, including international holistic health and wellness coach Koya Webb, breathwork facilitator and psychotherapist Margaret Townsend, and sound-healing practitioners Carrie Bailey and Andrew Francis.

Article continues below advertisement

"The retreat focused on well-being will present profound opportunities for relaxation, reflection, and growth,” yoga instructor Koya Webb shared. “Together with like-minded individuals prioritizing their total wellbeing, we'll be setting intentions and manifesting dreams that will extend beyond the yoga mat and transcend the challenges we face in our everyday lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

Along with experiences led by Koya and the other experts, The Mind, Body, + Sol package also includes: Nourishing culinary experiences led by Executive Chef Giuseppe Imperato, inclusive of local, health-forward, and farm-to-table ingredients.

A rejuvenating treatment at Zoetry Spa, inclusive of a relaxing 80-minute massage, 3D collagen shock facial, or a D-Stress body treatment

A departure gift bag featuring products from event sponsors to extend the experience beyond the stay.