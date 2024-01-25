Green Matters
Home > Big Impact > Technology

Scientists Developed a Camera to Record How Animals See Color — and It's Breathtaking

Touting nearly 100% accuracy, research into enhanced camera and software technology will allow users to see the world the way animals perceive it.

By

Jan. 25 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

A butterfly is viewed through new technology that depicts different colors than how humans perceive them.
Source: New Scientist/YouTube

According to research published in PLOS Biology, a team of scientists from the U.S., Canada, and England have developed an innovative camera and accompanying software system that will allow humans to see colors how animals view them.

Article continues below advertisement

The study and its findings open up a new world in which scientists can more accurately portray the world as animals perceive it. Continue reading as we explore the implications of this groundbreaking development and what it means for human understanding of animals' lives.

Three male orange butterflies appear in frame excerpts from false color videos.
Source: Daniel Hanley/PLOS Biology
Article continues below advertisement

Scientists have developed a camera revealing how animals see color.

A team of scientists from North America and Europe developed technology to represent how animals view their surroundings more accurately. Per Gizmodo, the technology will aid humans in compensating for the gap between human vision and the specializations that some animals have in their vision.

For example, according to a University of Utah lesson on visible light, there are some wavelengths that the human eye simply cannot process but that animals can, as they may not have been necessary for humans to survive.

Article continues below advertisement

Current methods for "translating" such colors into images that humans can perceive are limited or, as the research team describes it, susceptible to "technical difficulties." Per Scientific American, methods predating this novel technology were "time-intensive" and, at times, could not document the important details necessary for the scientists studying such images.

The scientists were able to differentiate the visuals that certain animals and humans see thanks to two specialized cameras, one which detects ultraviolet light and one that reflects light visible to humans.

Article continues below advertisement
A honeybee sits atop a plant colored in the way a honeybee would view it from its own perspective.
Source: New Scientist/YouTube

What animals can see color?

How bees perceive color, for example, differs greatly from humans. Bees see color significantly faster than humans, according to Bee Culture, and their vision encompasses colors on the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum, which transcend the boundaries of human vision. Color markers on plants that signify where nectar can be obtained is only visible to animals that can perceive UV light.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as we know, only through the surgical removal of a human's lens can we otherwise gain the ability to see colors on the UV spectrum, per the BBC.

Thus, the researchers explored how their camera works with honeybees, birds, and butterflies due to their excellent UV-sensitivity. Unaffiliated research from 2010 has shown that bees are believed to be the fastest animals at perceiving colors, per Science Daily, and given their ability to see colors beyond human limitations, their involvement with the research makes perfect sense.

Article continues below advertisement
Four images depict the difference in vision between different animals and a human.
Source: New Scientist/YouTube

The myth that animals only see in black and white has thankfully been debunked, per Vetwest Animal Hospitals, and emerging technology allows humans to better understand just how magnificent the world can be perceived beyond the limited colors that we perceive.

Though our photoreceptors process colors differently, according to Cell Press, we are still viewing the same objects in the same world. Hopefully, as the tremendous differences in the ways in which some animals process the world are literally illustrated for the public, this can lead to a greater appreciation of and sensitivity to animals and their emotions and behaviors.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Microsoft Invests Additional $50 Million Into 'AI For Earth' Program

Are Dogs Actually Color Blind?

What Do Dogs Dream About? Science Proves They Dream Just Like We Do

Latest Technology News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.