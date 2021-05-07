Are Dogs Actually Color Blind?

Different experts classify dogs' vision in different ways. While some do classify dogs as color blind, they are not color blind in the way that everyone seems to think they are. First off, dogs don’t just see in black and white. The reason that scientists thought that dogs couldn’t see color for so long was due to the fact that they only have two color receptors in their eyes. According to Britannica, humans have three such receptors, called cones, which allow us to see all visible colors in our spectrum.