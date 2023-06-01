Home > Big Impact > Technology Source: Getty Images Unlocking the Mind: The Gateway Process Explores the Depths of Consciousness A 1983 CIA study investigated how humans can transcend space and time with their minds using the Gateway Process. Here's more on the reports findings. By Danielle Letenyei Jun. 1 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

What if you could transcend space and time to access another dimension, by simply using your mind? It sounds like something out of a Hollywood movie, doesn’t it? But it is apparently possible using the Gateway Process, a system that has been around since the 1970s.

Keep reading to learn all about the very unique Gateway Process.

What is the Gateway Process?

The Gateway Process is a training system developed by The Monroe Institute during the 1970s that uses meditation-like techniques combined with sound technology to facilitate altered states of consciousness.

The scientific details of the Gateway Process are outlined in a 29-page Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report written by U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Wayne McDonnell in 1983. The report titled “Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process” was declassified in 2003.

Some believe the report was part of the CIA’s investigation into the possibility of using mind control for its Cold War espionage efforts. McDonnell reportedly underwent a week-long training program at The Monroe Institute on the Gateway Process.

The Gateway Process involves “hemi-syncing” your brain.

When you cut through the scientific jargon about quantum mechanics and neuroscience, the theory behind the Gateway Process, in its simplest terms, is that syncing the left and right hemispheres of your brain can lead to an out-of-body experience. The process to “hemi-sync” the brain is achieved through meditating while listening to binaural beats.

Diagram from the report "Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process."

“Fundamentally, the Gateway experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space,” McDonnell writes in the report.

In his report, McDonnell also refers to research done by Czech-born scientist Itzhak Bentov. Bentov was an avid meditator whose book Stalking the Wild Pendulum: On the Mechanics of Consciousness delves into the limitless possibilities of human consciousness.

The “Absolute” exists outside of space and time.

McDonnell often refers to the “Absolute” in his report on the Gateway Process, which is an infinite energy field that exists outside of spacetime.

“Between the Absolute and the ‘material’ universe in which we experience our physical existence are various intervening dimensions to which human consciousness in altered states of being may gain access,” McDonnell writes. “Theoretically, human consciousness may continue to expand the horizons of its perceptual capability until it reaches the dimension of the Absolute at which point perception stops because the Absolute generates no holograms of or about itself.”

McDonnell outlines the steps for entering the Gateway Process.

McDonnell concludes the reports by suggesting a “phased approach for entering the Gateway Experience in an accelerated mode” would be needed to “reach advanced states of altered consciousness.”