These Eco-Friendly Stocking Stuffers Will Turn Your Holiday Season Green

Stocking stuffers can be a huge source of waste during the holidays. Oftentimes, we receive candy wrapped in plastic, or other small items that we have no use for — and they eventually end up in the next donation bag to the thrift store. But that doesn’t always have to be the case.

There are a ton of eco-friendly stocking stuffer ideas out there that are both thoughtful and useful. If you’re looking for the perfect sustainable stocking stuffers, check the list below for inspiration.