A Transformer Exploded at Lake Mead's Hoover Dam, Fortunately Resulting in Zero Injuries

Lake Mead has faced a rough year, to say the least — in June, officials recorded the Southwestern U.S. reservoir's lowest water levels, thanks to the ongoing drought and record-high temperatures. And yesterday, a transformer in the reservoir's Hoover Dam exploded.

The dam, which produces hydroelectric power, was erected during the Great Depression, and decades later it still delivers renewable energy to millions of U.S. households. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.