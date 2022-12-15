A Former Tesla Employee Now Runs One of the Largest EV Battery Recycling Plants

Private modes of transportation are a crucial aspect of society, which is why making the transition to electric vehicles is pivotal for the well-being of our planet. But to ensure electric vehicle industry is sustainable as can be, EV batteries need to be recycled – which is why we're all in support of a new business run by one of Elon Musk's former Tesla employees, JB Straubel.

Redwood Materials recycles lithium-ion batteries to bring components back into the supply chain for electric cars.