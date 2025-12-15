If You Have ACA, Here’s Why Health Insurance Is Going Up in 2026 "I can’t keep my two adult kids on my policy anymore." By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 15 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

The healthcare industry in the U.S. has long been the bane of countless subscribers, with doctors these days more interested in growing their followers on social media than locking in and focusing on providing the best care possible. Nevertheless, despite the rollercoaster of emotions associated with receiving sometimes-good, sometimes-poor healthcare in the U.S., subscribers are poised to pay more for their iffy treatments in 2026. Why, you might be wondering, are health insurance costs rising?

It's natural to wonder why healthcare costs are going up in 2026, especially with how poor so many people's experiences have been across all medical fields with doctors who are checked out, focused more on their social media following, and who care not for providing proper "bedside manner." Below, we report on the expected rise in health insurance costs for 2026. Continue reading to learn more about why health insurance costs are rising, and what you should know to stay prepared.

Why is health insurance going up in 2026?

According to a news release issued by the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI), consumers must be prepared for rate increases associated with Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans for 2026. There are "several factors" that contribute to the reasons why the cost of ACA plans is rising, according to the DIFI, including: rising healthcare costs, expiration of tax credits, and tariffs.

With just 17 days until Obamacare tax credits expire, it’s now clear: Congress—and the country—are headed over the Obamacare cliff. Even if the House acts, the Senate won’t move in time.



It’s outrageous that all members of Congress have great, taxpayer-funded healthcare! Screw… — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 15, 2025

"The underlying cost of medical care, including hospital stays, doctor visits, and prescription drugs are significant drivers of rate changes," the DIFI writes in its press release. As well, tax credits that helped subscribers receive affordable costs for their plans will expire at the conclusion of 2025. Additionally, "The costs of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies could increase due to tariffs on imported goods, which may in turn drive up health insurance premiums."

Woman just opened her new health insurance bill and couldn’t believe her eyes.



She used to pay $122 a month. Starting January 1, 2026, her premium jumps to $853.



That’s a 600% increase overnight. How are Americans supposed to survive this? pic.twitter.com/7lPxLx7yKa — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2025

According to an article from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 20 million people have been able to afford health coverage through the ACA. However, once the tax credits expire at the end of 2025, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that "1.5 million more people will be uninsured in 2026 compared to an earlier extension."

"A record 93% of marketplace enrollees, or over 20 million people, receive premium tax credits. These tax credits provide upfront financial assistance to help people afford the individual or family health insurance plans offered in their state through the ACA marketplaces," according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "Without the PTC enhancements, the amount the average enrollee receiving PTCs pays in premiums out of pocket will more than double, rising by more than $1,000 a year."