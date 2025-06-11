Study: Gen X, Millennials Experiencing Higher Rates of Appendix Cancers Rates of appendix cancers have quadrupled among millennials. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 11 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: mohamad azaam/Unsplash

Any time scientists reveal research and insights to expand our knowledge of certain types of cancer, methods to manage cancer symptoms, and dietary tips to, ideally, prevent the development of certain types of cancer, we collectively take heed of their advice. When scientists notice the proliferation of some types of cancer, we should also pay attention. The latest development in our ever-expanding knowledge of cancers is that younger people are experiencing a rise in appendix cancer diagnoses.

Why, with all of our insight and knowledge today into how certain foods and products can facilitate the development of different types of cancers, are younger people experiencing a rise in incidents of appendix cancers? How could this possibly be? Below, we explore the findings of the study, extrapolate meaning from it, and offer insight that you should know.

Source: mohamad azaam/Unsplash

Appendix cancer is on the rise, survey says.

According to original research published on June 10 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, "Incidence rates of appendiceal adenocarcinoma (AA) are increasing across all age groups in the United States." Though, perhaps most troublingly, appendiceal cancers have "more than tripled" among those born in 1980 (Gen X) and rates have quadrupled among millennials.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the researchers advocate for increased awareness of appendiceal cancers from healthcare providers to their patients. "Given these patterns, there is a timely need for etiologic research as well as increased AA awareness among providers and the public," per the study's conclusion section.

The study authors note that similar data is available for gastrointestinal cancers, which they suggest may be related. Regardless of the cause for this immensely concerning trend, or the relationship between the rise in both appendiceal cancers and gastrointestinal cancers, patients should absolutely have a discussion with their primary care providers to ensure their short- and long-term health.

“There is a disproportionate burden of appendix cancer among young individuals,” the study’s lead author, Andreana Holowatyj, said via NBC News. It is therefore “important that we find the causes underpinning these statistics in order to reverse this trend and reduce the disease burden,” Holowatyj said, per the report.

What are the symptoms of appendix cancer?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of appendix cancer include appendicitis, bloating, an increase in your waist size, pain in your abs or pelvis, diarrhea or changes to your normal bowel habits, and other related experiences. However, you should be aware that you can still develop appendix cancer without symptoms.

"Appendix cancer starts when the cells in your appendix mutate and grow out of control. But experts don’t know what sets this process in motion," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

What is the survival rate of appendix cancer?