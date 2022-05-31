Niue’s Commitment to Ocean Protection Will Preserve a Major Part of the Pacific

Sadly, humans have done a number on the ocean... to the point where the planet's largest body of water may never be able to fully recover. Commercial fishing has killed much of the ocean's wildlife, and left behind quite a bit of ocean plastic. Boats and rising water temperatures have damaged coral reefs, and oil spills have wiped out entire habitats.

But recently, the Pacific Island of Niue announced its commitment to 100 percent ocean protection in its in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).