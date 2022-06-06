World Oceans Day Will Focus on Collective Action for the Oceans This Year

In December 2008, the United Nations General Assembly formally recognized the holiday, and added the “s,” officially declaring every June 8 as World Oceans Day. In 2021, the World Ocean Day organization decided to remove the “s” from its promotion of the holiday, restoring its original name, in an effort to remind people that “one world ocean connects us all!”

So basically, you can refer to the holiday with either an “s” or without one — as long as you are referring to the holiday at all!