Barack Obama Bought Two Homes Since Leaving the White House The Obamas famous neighbors include Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Spike Lee, and Carly Simon.

From Jan. 20, 2009, to Jan. 20, 2017, Barack Obama—along with his wife Michelle and the couple's two children, Sasha and Malia—called the country's most famous address home. However, once the two-term president bade his abode farewell, speculation started swirling about where the famous family would land. People excitedly guessed which part of the country they would end up in, with everything from Hawaii (Obama's birthplace) to Chicago seemed to be up for consideration.

However, the family ended up staying somewhat close to the place they called home for eight years, settling in a rental property after leaving the White House. So, where does Barack Obama live these days? And how is he spending his free time now that he's no longer running the U.S. government? Keep reading as we share some info about where the Obamas are living, and how they split their time between their home base and their favorite summer spot.



Where does Barack Obama live?

After vacating the White House, the Obamas headed to their new digs in Washington D.C.'s elite Kalorama neighborhood. The family of four originally rented the 8,122-square-foot mansion, according to Elle Decor. The home boasted nine bedrooms, with an astounding eight-and-half-bathrooms. The beautiful brick building required a lot of extra work though. No, the property wasn't a fixer upper, but instead it needed a massive security upgrade to help keep the former president and his family safe.

Then, in 2017, the family purchased the rental property, turning it into their forever home. The whole process was an unusual one for the president, according to the magazine, since most politicians high-tail it out of D.C. just as soon as they are able to. In fact, only Woodrow Wilson has decided to stay close to the political hub after leaving office, and that was back in 1921. But the D.C. address isn't the only one the Obamas call home now that they are done at the White House.

The Obama family has a vacation home in Martha's Vineyard.

It's easy to imagine that a man who worked 24/7 for eight years straight may want to kick back and relax from time to time, which is likely why the Obamas almost immediately set their sights on another swanky property. In 2019, Elle Decor says the family ponied up an eye-popping $11.75 million for a 29.3-acre retreat along Edgartown Great Pond. This home away from home features seven rooms and eight and a half baths, and is complete with stone fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and ocean views.

And of course, they're in good company with their vacation home's swanky zip code. That's because they have other famous neighbors, according to the Cape Cod Times, which include Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Spike Lee, Carly Simon, and the Farrelly brothers.