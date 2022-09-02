What Are Eco-Terrorists? Here's What You Should Know About Environmental Extremism

One branch of eco-terrorism draws on the idea that the use of violence can be justified when challenging centuries-old institutional frameworks legitimating, reinforcing, and redefining specific forms of oppression, according to Britannica.

Take, for instance, the cell nicknamed The Family, which included Josephine Sunshine Overaker, Rebecca Rubin, Joseph Dibee, and others, who were associated with the Earth Liberation Front, as per Vail Daily. The Family earned a reputation for being eco-terrorists and burning down a slaughterhouse, logging SUVs at car dealerships, and other crimes, as per the FBI.