WATCH: Three Wolves Show Up at a Conservationist’s Door. His Reaction Leaves Viewers Puzzled

The footage left some people worried or confused. Meanwhile, the man appeared almost nonchalant, even instructing the animals.

“Excuse me, but why are there three wolves at your door?” Several viewers are asking after seeing what looks like three predators pounding the glass door of a house from the outside in a December 2025 video. Others are joking that at least the house isn’t made of straw, unlike the one in Three Little Pigs, or else it would have crumbled by now. But Oliver the Wolf Guy (@oliverthewolfguy), who is a wildlife conservationist, seems to have too much faith in that glass door, for instead of getting scared by the three wicked wolves, he seems to be enjoying the drama, even commenting on it as if trying to decide which one’s the tallest. The video has left people puzzled, and more than that, unsettled.

Three wolves pounding on the door of a man's house in a TikTok video (Image Source: TikTok | @oliverthewolfguy)

The video opens with a shot of a glass door latched shut with a metallic lock. Gazing from outside the door are three wolves, their fierce eyes piercing through the glass. “Nuni’s actually bigger,” Oliver remarks. The moment he does, Nuni jumps and starts scratching the glass with its paws; from excitement or aggression, no one can say. “Stop bouncing,” Oliver instructs. “Be a good boy!” Nuni continues pestering with the lock, jumping, and scratching, but eventually obeys his instruction. Nuni stops jumping and starts wagging its tongue towards him. "I got three wolves at the door,” Oliver says at one point.

Standing behind Nuni and the other wolf is the third one, its white profile standing out from its two tawny-colored fellows. While Oliver’s focus is on the second one, Nuni starts its aggressive scratching all over again, declaring clearly that it would stop at nothing.

A wolf named Nuni scratching the door of a man's house in a TikTok video (Image Source: TikTok | @oliverthewolfguy)

The comments section, meanwhile, was flooded by comments from viewers. Several likened one of the wolves to “Moon Moon,” the meme of a silly and goofy wolf. Many were endeared by the wolves, as one user commented, "I see exactly why they got domesticated they're adorable," while another wrote, "Nuni has husky tendencies." A third described the three wolves as "An extrovert, introvert, and the Nonchalant." However, others were shocked that Oliver was so comfortable standing there casually so close to the three wolves. One user commented, "You have too much faith in that glass." Another wrote, "Nah they either want friendship or blood."

Some initially thought they were huskies, which prompted one person to write, "As someone who owns a husky I said, ‘why isn’t he letting them in?’ Maybe cause they’re real life wolves." However, others soon pointed out that one of the animals appeared to be wearing a collar, which suggested they were not wild predators trying to break in. “One of those ‘wolves’ got a collar on,” they pointed out.

While Oliver's interactions with the wolves seem casual, almost comical, it is not generally advised by wildlife experts to domesticate a wolf, as PawSheets also advise. Not that wolves cannot be tamed, but one shouldn't consider petting them unless one is trained to do just that. In fact, a study published in Frontiers suggested that by raising wolves from their infancy, humans can bypass their window of fear and automatically develop a "friendly" relationship with these predators. However, with adult wolves, this might not always be the case, hence the caution. Oliver's video might make the idea of a "wolf at the door" sound attractive, but one must not become influenced to repeat this in their life without expert advice and proper training.

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