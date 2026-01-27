Beloved Yellowstone Wolf from 'Most Viewed Pack in the World' Illegally Shot Dead

A hunter illegally killed a 'rising star' wolf and threw away its GPS collar.

A gray wolf from a famous pack at Yellowstone National Park was illegally shot dead, sparking outrage amongst authorities. Wild animals living within national parks are often in proximity to human tourists and travelers. Hence, they are less fidgety when approached by humans than wolves living in the wild, making them easier targets for hunters and poachers. Despite the gruesome and recreational killing of wild animals being discouraged and Yellowstone being federally protected, a reckless hunter managed to kill a valuable wolf. Although hunting can legally be practiced immediately outside the Yellowstone border in Montana, authorities confirmed that the gray wolf kill was illegal. In a press release, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks revealed that the wolf was illegally shot out of season, as per SFGATE.

Gray wolves lounging on a grassy outcrop in Yellowstone, gazing fiercely (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Prasad Sanam)

It is believed to have been killed last month, on the night of Christmas Day. The incident's site, Montana hunting unit 313, allows legal hunting. However, since the unit had met its three wolves quota of 2025, they closed the place for legal wolf hunting from November 16, 2025, onwards. Under these conditions, the hunter committed a crime by killing a precious species and must face repercussions. As for the wolf, authorities did not provide much information except that it was a female identified by the number 1478 who belonged to the Junction Butte pack. According to the National Park Service, the wolf pack is “the most viewed wolf pack in the world.” Marc Cooke, vice president and board member of Wolves of the Rockies, revealed that the she-wolf was a “rising star within the pack.”

Gray and White Fox Standing on Brown Rock Field. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

The collars on the protected wolves of Yellowstone are how researchers track their movements and detect mishappenings, like death. That’s how they detected the death of the gray wolf. The wildlife managers and authorities at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks received a “mortality signal” from the wolf 1478’s collar, prompting an immediate investigation. However, when they traced and located the collar, no carcass or dead body of the wolf accompanied it.

The collar was thrown away, presumably by the hunter, and it landed around a tree within the national park where the authorities reached. State wildlife officials have announced a $1,000 reward for information regarding the recent poaching incident. “The Large Carnivore Fund and Wolves of the Rockies together have offered an additional $30,000,” as per the announcement. The officials are seeking to gain precise information on what went down with the she-wolf, presumably on the night of December 25, 2025.

Mammoth Hot Springs at Yellowstone National Park (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Danny Lehman)

Wolves are an essential part of the national park, and authorities take measures to ensure their safety, keep their population intact or growing, and keep their whereabouts in check, among others. They also collect DNA samples from the wolf packs to keep track of genetic profiles, according to the park’s website. The wolf population at Yellowstone spend 95% of its time within the premises of the park, under federal protection. 5% of the time, they step out of the park in search of food or to expand their territories. During winter, elk briefly abandon the mountains for the open fields and valleys. The sudden surge of the elk population on the land tends to attract wolves outside the park. Leaving the safety of Yellowstone is what makes these wolves prone to being attacked or killed by hunters or poachers.

