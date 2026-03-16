14 Mesmerizing Images That Won the 2026 British Wildlife Photography Awards

The grand prize went to the black-and-white silhouette of a creepy little frog as it crawled through an illuminated pond.

A curious eye. A split second. A quick-witted snap. This is all it takes to freeze a moment in time. Once frozen, the moment becomes a souvenir trapped by nature and time. In 2026’s edition of British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA), more than 12,000 photographers submitted photographic souvenirs like these, captured across the wilderness of Britain. A red fox dozing off in a car, an Atlantic puffin casting a sinister silhouette over the fading Sun, two little brown hares indulged in playfighting; each photo captures an episode which the world would have missed otherwise. The main prize went to a creepy little frog.

1. 'A Toad Swims Across Its Woodland Pond' by Paul Hobson

Toad. Sheffield, England (Image Source: Paul Hobson | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Encapsulated by messy clusters of intersecting black veins that spread like gnarly through the illuminated pool of water, a resplendent spot in the middle reveals a creepy alien, a toad swimming in a breeding pond near Hobson’s house. The four-digit-like limbs of the toad seem to conjure wild imaginations. Hobson used a glass box to house his camera and capture the uncanny scene, which, ultimately ended up as the winner of the black-and-white category as well as the overall winner.

2. 'Nemesis' by Mark Parker

Sparrowhawk and juvenile starling. Royston, Hertfordshire, England. (Image Source: Mark Parker | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Perfect for the winning title of the Animal Behavior category, Parker’s 'Nemesis' captures the cruel harshness of nature exhibited through the predator-prey dynamics. One eye contact and a young starling gets seized into the vicelike grip of a sparrowhawk. On a grassy patch of the garden, the sparrowhawk’s brown plumage is spread wide, its paws clasping the little starling’s neck and fiery sapphire eyes gazing at its frightened meal – a contrast of dominating satisfaction and pure fear.

3. 'Standing Tall' by Alastair Marsh

Pine marten. Ardnamurchan, Scotland. (Image Source: Alastair Marsh | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Great investigators don’t need a special occasion to get their portraits done. This male pine marten is a great example of this. All it did was stand up tall to get a better view of a fleshy figure hiding behind the bushes and its portrait just landed as winner in the competition’s Animal Portraits category. The handsome portrait, also on Instagram, shows its curious black eyes investigating the elusive figure, probably wondering what it was doing behind there, its long-bushy tail trailing at the back.

4. 'Slime Moulds and a Water Droplet' by Barry Webb

Slime mould. South Buckinghamshire, England. (Image Source: Barry Webb | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Far beyond the naked eyes of humans, there is a world entirely unknown to them. Somewhere in South Buckinghamshire, a world like this was lurking inside a wet woodchip pile, when Webb’s sharp camera lenses brought it to light. Lamproderma scintillans, a tiny organism that lives in rotting plant matter latched onto a droplet of water. When the droplet evaporated, the creature turned into a lollipop of shiny blue foil. Webb cleverly stacked the two moments in an image which hit the winning title in Botanical Britain category, per BBC.

5. 'Glowing Bright' by James Lynott

Spiny squat lobster. Inveraray, Loch Fyne, Scotland. (Image Source: James Lynott | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Sometimes, one doesn’t need colors to create the art, because the artist himself is the art. This squat lobster, for example. The sea creature ventured on a night dive in Lock Fyne, fell upon Lynott’s attention and secured the winning spot in Coast & Marine category. As it lay on a mound of sediment and aquatic plants, the lobster started glowing, creating a disco-like contrast of fluorescent green upon a backdrop of electric blue, orange, purple, and dark pink.

6. 'Dipper Dream' by Marc Humphrey

Dipper. Derbyshire Dales, England. (Image Source: Marc Humphrey | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

What would anyone do if they were in the middle of a vast, roaring chasm of milky white waters? They’d dream, yes. This is what an introspective dipper seems to be doing in the winning photograph of Habitat category. Surrounded by water flowing on all sides, the dipper’s head is turned sideways, like it’s brooding over an important topic. In the meantime, some tree branches seem to be lazing around in daylight.

7. 'New Life' by Julian Terreros-Martin

Common frog. Messingham, England. (Image Source: Julian Terreros-Martin | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Signs of life are scattered everywhere only if one has the eyes to catch them. Sometimes, the sign is a squishy, watery jelly with a brownish spot wiggling inside it. When Martin zoomed into this spot, he discovered New Life, a single frog egg hanging inside a cluster of frog spawn in his back garden. The tiny moment of life became the winning shot of the Hidden Britain category.

8. 'Asleep at the Wheel' by Simon Withyman

Red fox. Gloucestershire, England. (Image Source: Simon Withyman | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

When clock strikes into a lazy afternoon, one doesn’t need to waste any time in ruminating over the best place to take a power nap. It could be under a tree or simply on the comfortable cushion of Withyman’s car seat. A wise red fox in Gloucestershire knew this. So, when the time came, she slipped inside his orange car and dozed off, the shadow of the steering wheel watching over her, through a silhouette on the back cushion. While the fox had her restful sleep, Withyman submitted her photo to the BWPA and won the Urban Wildlife category, a justified reward for letting her sleep in his car.

9. 'Beams of Brightness' by Mark Richardson

Bushy Park, London, England. (Image Source: Marc Richardson | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

On a frosty winter morning in Southeast England, sunlight broke through a canopy in a forest and the wild woods exploded into awakening. Luminous halo of golden light bathed the sleepy tree trunks. Cutting through the tangled filigree of branches and stems, the golden light burst into a party of snaky silhouettes. Topping the Wild Woods category, the scene displays a mystical troika of light, darkness, and shadows.

10. 'Woodlands Throughout the Year' by Christopher Harrison

Four distinct moments captured in British woodlands (Image Source: Christopher Harrison | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

The sky has no color of its own. It is just a canvas that reflects the changing colors. Harrison’s photograph revealed that just like sky, a forest too has no color of its own. It is a canvas of wood, that shapeshifts colors based on the shifting seasons. In springtime's fog, it turns blue with sprays of bluebells. Amidst the unfolding summers, its misty canopies shimmer green. Autumns come to paint the beech leaves gold and when the winters arrive, they coat every color with a brush of tranquil white. And like this, the British Seasons, an apt category for this photograph, keep the woodland dancing to their tune.

11. 'The Badger Cull' by Ian Wood

The Badger Cull (Image Source: Ian Wood | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

In England, where millions of badgers are dying due to infections and a host of other causes, spotting even one offers a sign of hope. In what turned out to be the winning photograph of Documentary Series category, Wood succeeded in spotting one badger perched on the floor of a barn-like setting. Somewhere from the outside, a beam of sunlight leaps into the barn, illuminating a cluster of twigs and the black stripe decorating the creature’s serious face.

12. 'Feathery Pillow' by Ben Lucas

Mute swan. Hornchurch, England. (Image Source: Ben Lucas | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Nature is cruel. One of the ways to be happy in this cruel world is to snuggle along with your sibling. In Hornchurch, England, some newly hatched cygnet siblings curled up together near a lakeshore. Lucas’ photograph, from the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 15-17 Years, captures the dark blue beak of a cygnet resting on the feathery brown body of its sibling folk, their personal recluse from the merciless world.

13. 'Acrobatic Hobby' by Jack Crockford

Eurasian hobby. Staines Moor, England. (Image Source: Jack Crockford | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

When wanting to flex their muscles, royals don’t need ministers. This Eurasian hobby, with its black mustache and red rusty feathers flitted through the sky, eager to indulge in some acrobatics. As it did, an unlucky mayfly became an unlikely victim of its mid-air gymnastics, ending up as a lunchtime snack. In what turned out to be the winning shot of Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 12-14 Years category, Crockford’s photograph displays a dramatic clasp of the falcon’s beak, clasping onto the tiny, helpless fly.

14. 'Cutting Edge' by Jamie Smart

Leaf-cutter bee. Powys, Wales. (Image Source: Jamie Smart | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026)

Somewhere inside the chaotic morass of garden grasses, Smart, nicknamed the “Eagle Eyed Girl,” constructed a hotel in clay for wild bee tourists hovering in her garden. One day, an unlikely female must have slipped inside the hotel, for when Smart returned to check on the hotel, she found this shy female poking its head out of the hotel window, its large black eyes flashing through the shaded interior. A shot of the evasive leaf-cutter bee landed Smart as one of the winners of BWPA, in the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 11 and Under category.

More on Green Matters

Stunning Shot of a Polar Bear On Iceberg Wins the Public Vote in Wildlife Photography Contest

15 Stunning Wildlife Finalists from Sony Photography Awards 2026 Capture Rare Moments in the Wild

20 Winning Images From the 2026 World Nature Photography Awards That Turn Wildlife Into Art