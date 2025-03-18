A Woman Almost Accidentally Sold Her Dog on Facebook Marketplace — Here's What Happened "I wonder what people were thinking when they saw this listing." By Jamie Bichelman Published March 18 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET

Dogs are tremendous companions whose presence not only benefits our health immensely — but their loyalty and love give our lives special meaning. What happens, though, when that loyalty inadvertently goes unreciprocated, to the point of accidentally attempting to sell your companion dog on Facebook Marketplace?

Article continues below advertisement

Below is the story of the hilarious hijinx that ensued when content creator Nicole Mozolewski innocently attempted to sell an artificial plant on Facebook Marketplace. As Nicole soon found out, she instead found herself on the cusp of selling her beloved dog.

Article continues below advertisement

A woman almost sold her dog on Facebook Marketplace.

When Nicole Mozolewski sought to make a few dollars by selling her "big artificial plant" on Facebook Marketplace, curiously, the listing didn't receive the offers she expected. Instead of negotiations for a large plant she intended to sell for $75, Nicole received concerned messages about her dog. "I went on my Facebook Messenger to see why this isn't selling — and, I mean, she's cute — but I go on and I see a picture of Griffey and I have people asking if he's still available," she said.

As Nicole goes on to explain, the listing was titled "Artificial plant" but instead featured a picture of her dog. An unseen person is heard jokingly yelling in the background that the dog is worth more than $75. “Wonder what people were thinking when they saw this listing omg,” Nicole wrote in the caption of her video.

Article continues below advertisement

For those wondering if the transaction ever went through, as Nicole responded in one of the comments, "He’s a little nugget, I could never." According to Facebook's Land, animals, and animal products policy page, live animals (as well as the skin or fur of cats and dogs) are prohibited from being sold on Facebook.

@nicgolfs_ YA’LL I ALMOST JUST SOLD THE DOG ON FB MARKETPLACE AND IM LOSING IT 😭😭🤣🤣🤣 I wonder what people were thinking when they saw this listing omg #funny ♬ original sound - Nicole Mozolewski

Article continues below advertisement

Facebook commenters were concerned about the listing.

As the Daily Dot notes, Facebook users were indeed thinking many things upon seeing the unexpected listing, most of which ranged from legitimate concern for Griffey's well-being to good-natured ribbing for the mix-up. "Griffey almost got put in a new home," one user commented. Thankfully, Nicole reassured her followers that, "Griff ain't going nowhere."

"Are you rehoming your dog?" one curious Facebook user asks in a Facebook Messenger message screenshot in the video, to which Nicole replied, "Omg no wrong picture." Other users shared their memories of similarly humorous experiences with unexpected listings on Facebook Marketplace. “This lady was selling a king size bed on Facebook Marketplace. Her husband was still asleep on the bed,” one user commented, to which Nicole replied, "I would have CHOKED on my water."