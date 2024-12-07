Why You Should Clean Your Artificial Christmas Tree Every Holiday Season? Physiology Expert Weighs In

When cleaned properly during each reuse for several years, an artificial Christmas tree can reduce a lot of negative environmental impact

As the holiday season arrives, artificial Christmas trees locked away in a cupboard scream for attention, calling out their owners to clean them. Not many who own an artificial Christmas tree are aware that it's important to clean it before starting to decorate it for Christmas. And by cleaning, one might think it's enough to dust the tree off - but no. In a recent interview with Wayfair UK, Gareth Nye, a physiology expert from Medical Science, explained why it is so important to thoroughly clean the artificial Christmas trees, as reported by The Mirror.

"Artificial trees are often stored in humid and dusty conditions with little disruption for a significant portion of the year," said Nye. "This, at the very least, leads to a significant build-up of dust particles on the tree itself, which, when put up, can trigger allergies and asthma attacks. Dust buildup also promotes the presence of dust mites, insects, and other allergens." the expert pointed out. Also, all this dust can pose health risks for children and older adults and Nye emphasized how artificial trees can often grow something called ‘Christmas tree mold,’ which can lead to allergic infections such as Aspergillus and Penicillium. Storing the tree in cardboard boxes in damp conditions might cause the mold from the boxes to spread to the trees too.

However, it isn't easy to wash these artificial trees. There can be innumerable ways. For example, lately, a tree-washing video that has been resurfacing comes from Rhema (@rhema.br). In the short TikTok, Rhema described that she likes to wash her Christmas tree in her bathtub with soap and water, which is an “unpopular opinion,” as she called it. Most of the artificial Christmas trees sold in the United States are manufactured in China, according to NCTA. These trees are made of plastic and reusing them over and over for several years reduces the carbon footprint. Plus, a 2018 study shows that an artificial tree has less environmental impact if it is reused annually for at least five years.

Not just Rhema, many people share tips and tricks for washing these trees to relish festive vibes in a spick-n-span way. For instance, recently, the garden & lifestyle expert, Carmen Johnston (@carmenjohnstongardens) shared an Instagram reel recording how she preps and washes her tree. Her method is to wash the tree before bringing it inside her house. “Wash your Christmas tree before you bring it inside,” she recommends. For a few minutes she rinses the tree by blasting it with jets of water from a hose, and then using a leaf blower to dry the wet pines, so it doesn’t develop any mold or mildew out of the wetness.

Johnston's idea works wonders especially if the tree has been permeated with unwanted creatures such as bugs, lizards, spiders, or maybe, tiny raccoons. However, ultimately, there is no strict protocol when it comes to washing the tree. For example, bathing a tree in water may not be suitable if the tree is pre-lit or flocked, as water may damage the lights, as Nye explained. Water can also dull any glittery ornaments that come pre-attached to the tree. In such cases, it is wiser to give the tree a light brushing from a dustcloth, a disinfectant spray, or feather duster, as The Spruce also suggests, as well as many TikTok users who commented on Rhema’s video.

Others shared their own hacks of scrubbing the tree clean. “I let mine soak in the tub with a lash bath bomb,” said @earth2edith. Several others suggested taking the tree outside and using a water hose, bug spray, or feather duster for cleaning, as Johnston also did. @wildgrowthdough, on the other hand, believes, that prevention is better than cure. They said they store their trees in plastic bags so dust motes don’t have the opportunity to settle inside during the rest of the year.

