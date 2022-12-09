Why Dogs Shake Their Heads, and When You Should Worry About It

According to PetMD, most often, when you see a dog whipping their head back and forth it’s to get something out of their ears. It is an instinct for them to shake their heads when they feel itchiness or irritation, because a head shake is an effective way to get rid of whatever is bothering them. This is because when they shake their heads they are able to use an impressive amount of force to expel whatever is in their ears, which is why you may want to give your dog some space during a head shake to avoid getting whipped by an ear.