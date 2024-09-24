Home > Small Changes > Pets Does Your Dog Scratch His Bed Before Laying Down? If so, Read This We all have routines before bed, and it seems our companion dogs do, too. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 24 2024, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: iStock

This scenario might sound familiar to dog parents: you're just getting into bed or sitting on the couch to rest with your companion canine beside you, and you notice lots of commotion. Your pup is pawing at their dog bed, scratching and rearranging, and generating lots of noise before finally settling in to get some rest. It seems that dogs of all ages, from younger pups to senior dogs, scratch their beds. But is this cause for concern?

From the positive causes to the concerning cues, we review why dogs paw at their beds. If you notice your dog behaving much differently from their normal routine, consult a veterinarian.

Why do dogs scratch their beds?

Rest assured, if your dog is scratching their bed, it's a normal behavior. “All of this behavior is completely normal, natural canine instinct!” Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian, told The Dodo. Per Dr. Austin, there are multiple reasons why your dog may be scratching their bed, and perhaps the most adorable is that your dog is creating a comfy space to lay.

Just as humans may sleep with a weighted blanket or a favorite blanket fresh from the dryer, dogs also prefer a comfortable space to rest. If you're concerned that your dog's scratching may ruin an expensive dog bed, The Dodo recommends placing comfy blankets around the bed to protect the bed's surfaces where they may be scratching.

Additionally, your dog may be responding to the cold environment around them — or scratching their bed to find the perfect spot that shields them from the sun. Veterinarian Andrea Cermele, DVM, tells the beChewy blog that all of this bed scratching can be a means for creating a comfortable, cool spot to lay in the summer, as well as a way to position their bed to burrow inside and keep warm during the colder months.

If you notice your dog is territorial and likes to claim objects, bed scratching may be an extension of this trait. “Dogs are naturally territorial. The bottom of their foot pads has scent glands and by digging, they leave their signature behind," Dr. Cermele tells the beChewy blog. Per beChewy, your female dog might also display this "nesting" behavior, even if they are spayed, although it is typically exhibited by a pregnant or nursing mother.

According to a vet-reviewed article in Dogster, dogs instinctually display this scratching behavior around their sleeping space. Especially if your dog is a rescue with a history of living outdoors, they may have used this instinct to try to find some semblance of comfort and warmth while living on the streets.