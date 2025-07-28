People Are Buying Their Cats Concrete Slabs for Enrichment, but Is It Safe To Do So? Cat owners on TikTok are heading to Home Depot to buy concrete slabs for their pets. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 28 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: shecatcalls/TikTok

Learning about cat behavior is an astonishingly fascinating endeavor, from how they interact with their toys to the oft-inconvenient places cats find suitable to sit. If your cat is a certified loafer, you may be pressed to find novel ideas for different materials upon which your cat can lie. Leave it to TikTok, of course, to claim that cats enjoy lying on concrete slabs, especially if they were rescued from the streets. Is it safe, however, for all cats to have a household concrete slab?

We investigate the rumor that cats love concrete slabs, why this thought was born, and what you can do to safely explore ideas to keep your cat stimulated, engaged, comfortable, and above all, safe. Keep reading to learn more about why some cats like lying on concrete slabs, and whether you should go to the nearest hardware store and pick up a slab of concrete to appease your cat.



Why do cats like concrete?

The intentions are certainly noble, as cat parents seek to bring novel ideas to keep their cats comfy and entertained. As the TikTok made by the user @shecatcalls explains, "Since Minnow was originally a street cat, I was wondering if she missed being outside on the pavement. So, we went to Home Depot and got her a slice [of concrete.] She inspected it for a few seconds in the beginning, and then she immediately flopped over and started wiggling all around it."

The adorableness of a curious cat inspecting a new potential laying spot aside, the second half of the video reeks of red flags: "She was rubbing herself so aggressively on it, that I could see tufts of her hair in the air," user @shecatcalls says in the video. "She especially loved the corners and edges and even tried biting it." Unfortunately, this TikTok user may have endangered her cat under the guise of "cat enrichment ideas."

Of course, a cat may enjoy a concrete slab for its novelty: it is a new thing in the home, containing unknown smells to investigate, and provides a different type of texture than their usual cozy bedding. Perhaps the concrete slab is cool to the touch, which may feel good on a hot summer day. However, the jagged and rough texture of a concrete slab lends itself to skin irritation, possibly chipped teeth, and other injuries.

Additionally, older cats who may not have the best balance, as well as cats with certain skin conditions or health concerns, may find themselves seriously injured when interacting with a concrete slab. Aside from the unhygienic nature of a concrete block in one's home, the idea is all-around negative, even if your cat initially appears curious and engaged with it.

Concrete slab ideas for cats:

If you insist that your cat needs a concrete slab to be happy and fulfilled, you should consult with a veterinarian and a certified feline behaviorist to ensure that your cat can safely interact with a block of concrete without getting overstimulated and aggressive. Then, it would behoove you to add a layer of felt around the concrete to serve as a barrier between the cat's body and its jagged surface.