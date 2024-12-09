Home > Small Changes > Pets What Is Rage Syndrome in Dogs? Experts Explain This Phenomenon Some dog breeds are more likely to experience Rage Syndrome than others. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 9 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Below, we explore what is known as Rage Syndrome or sudden Rage Syndrome in dogs. If you suspect your dog has Rage Syndrome or if they have been exhibiting unusually aggressive behavior, contact your veterinarian for a proper medical assessment.

What is Rage Syndrome in dogs?

Rage Syndrome is a genetic disorder that "includes outbursts of aggression that are intense and at times unpredictable," per Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. Typically, other aggressive dog behaviors stem from a trigger, but Rage Syndrome prompts "dramatic responses" to "seemingly benign situation(s)."

After aggressive episodes, the dog may not understand what happened and revert to their pleasant personality. This is different from what's known as "Conflict Aggression."

Can Rage Syndrome in dogs be treated?

Animal behavior experts believe that Rage Syndrome in dogs can be treated, though a complete eradication of all symptoms doesn't seem likely. Per the ASPCA, symptoms of Rage Syndrome can be reduced and improved over time with proper care.

According to dog behaviorist Jim Gillies with CBT Dog Behavior & Training, diagnosing Rage Syndrome can be difficult as it is a disorder that appears spontaneously, seemingly without a cause. Gillies rightly points out that Rage Syndrome is diagnosed only after first confirming that there is no underlying medical cause for your dog's unexplained rage and behavioral aggression.

Rage Syndrome may, unfortunately, be misdiagnosed, as it can be mistaken for a dog's general aggression that has unexplored causes, such as fear or unmet medical needs.

Per Wag!, phenobarbital, an anticonvulsant, is a medication of choice that is used to treat Rage Syndrome. Your dog may need just one dose, according to Wag!, or your dog may require a lifetime of medication as part of their treatment plan along with blood work to ensure your dog's well-being.

What breeds have sudden Rage Syndrome?

In general, English Springer Spaniels, Cocker Spaniels, and Bull Terriers are thought to possess a genetic predisposition to Rage Syndrome, according to Gillies. The ASPCA, however, believes that a generalization about breeds is unfair and that individual dog histories are much fairer predictors of Rage Syndrome.