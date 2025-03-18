Chrishell Stause Shares Death of Her Dog Gracie — Encourages Others to Adopt In honor of Stause's beloved dog, followers are encouraged to adopt dogs in need. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 18 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: chrishell.stause/Instagram

Actress Chrishell Stause took to Instagram on March 17 to share the unfortunate news that her dog, Gracie, has passed away. In honor of Gracie's passing, the author, realtor, and influencer is encouraging her followers to adopt and rescue a dog from a shelter. If you have been following Chrishell's on television and social media, you know that Gracie was a beloved presence in Stause's life.

Below, we explore the sad news of Gracie's passing, and how Chrishell is working to make this unfortunate time a silver lining for dogs in need of a forever home. Keep reading to learn more about why you, too, should adopt a dog from a shelter.

What happened to Chrishell Stause's dog, Gracie?

On March 17, Stause revealed on Instagram that her companion dog Gracie, a rescue terrier mix, passed away. "Our beloved Gracie left us peacefully today," Chrishell wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Thank you to anyone that was a friend to her and helped make her life here better. It’s impossible to post a fraction of the joy this angel brought me."

Chrishell also mentioned in her post that Gracie was a rescue dog whom she adopted from a local shelter. Thanks to Chrishell's celebrity status as well as the love upon which Gracie imparted, Chrishell is utilizing this news as a means to help other dogs who are seeking a home. "Gracie was adopted from the Burbank Animal Shelter and for the next week, if you tell them Gracie’s name, all adoption fees will be covered," Chrishell wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

In the ensuing hours after Chrishell's post, friends and co-stars began flooding the comments, offering their condolences for Gracie's passing. Among the celebrity commenters were Ciara Miller, as well as Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger and "Boston" Rob Mariano, each of whom were Chrishell's co-stars on the third season of The Traitors.

Chrishell's partner, G Flip, also shared condolences in the comments, writing, "You were the most amazing momma to Gracie." In the carousel of images Chrishell posted there was a sweet photo of Chrishell, Gracie, and G Flip together.

In January 2023, Chrishell posted two photos in an Instagram post, explaining the background of when she adopted Gracie, as well as the hashtag encouraging followers to adopt, don't shop. "Adopted Gracie when she was 6, she is 12 now," Chrishell wrote in the post. "She is a little terrier mix and has me wrapped around her little paws."

Additionally, Chrishell implored her followers to start "a thread of everyone’s animals" in the comments, which they happily obliged. Per People, Stause adopted both Gracie and another dog named Memphis in 2016, as the two dogs bonded during their seven months together in the shelter. Chrishell said she adopted the pair so they could remain together — even with the knowledge that Memphis had various health concerns as the dog was adopted at an older age.