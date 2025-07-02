Beware of Dogs Wearing Red Collars — Plus, a Dog Collar Color Guide Different colored collars have different meanings. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 2 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Lorren & Loki/Unsplash

Much like people, every dog comes with their own unique personality. From feisty to cuddly, every dog can be just as different as you and me. As such, many people opt to give their pooches a little bit of a warning label by way of their collars, opting to pick a collar that sends a clear message about the pooch's personality, especially when it's one that makes it dangerous for other people or animals to approach them without warning.

What does a red collar on a dog mean? You can learn about some of the different collar color combinations below, including what you should do when you see a dog wearing one of these colors while out in the wild.

What does a red collar on a dog mean?

If you spot a dog wearing a red collar, that may mean that you need to approach with caution. According to the Fluffs of Luv blog, red collars are typically used by pet parents who want to make sure that other people know that their dog may not be friendly with strangers, and that they should avoid their dogs if possible. Sometimes, folks pair these collars with a sign or label affixed to their color that says "beware" or "caution."

This can help keep their dog out of dangerous situations, where they could react badly when approached by a strange adult or child. Not only do color coded collars help keep dogs safe from unwanted advances, but they can also keep those around the dogs safe as well.

What do different color dog collars mean?

Red isn't the only color that means something special when you see it around a dog's neck. According to Fluffs of Luv, a few other colors are commonly used with dogs, and each shade has its very own meaning when it's worn. For example, orange may mean the dog is OK with humans, but can't be around other dogs. White, on the other hand, is a sign that the dog is either hearing or visually impaired, so it could be easily startled or hard to communicate with.

Yellow typically means that the pooch wearing the color can be a bit nervous and may be unpredictable when approached. Dogs donning purple shouldn't be given food, and they may have some sort of allergy or special dietary restrictions that could make them sick if a well-meaning passerby accidentally feeds them. If you happen upon a dog wearing blue, that may mean that they are in training to become a service dog, which means they may be on the job.