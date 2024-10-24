Home > Small Changes > Pets What’s Going through the Brain of Your Favorite Feline Friend? Let's Discuss Some experts theorize on the POV everyone's been wondering about. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 24 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Matheus Queiroz/Unsplash

If you've ever caught your cat staring into the distance, you may wonder what could be running through their mind. That's because our whiskered friends can't exactly tell us what they're thinking about, so often, we're left to make up our own stories about what kind of inner monologue they could possibly be having.

While that may be plenty of fun for some pet parents, there are those who just need to get some answers. That's why I've compiled a list of what some experts believe your cat is thinking about when they seem lost in thought, and why those very thoughts play an important part in your cat's mental and physical well-being.

Source: Eric Han/Unsplash

Cats likely spend a lot of time thinking about their territory.

A cat's home is their castle, which is why the experts at Feliway believe that one thing that is likely on the mind of every single cat is whether or not their castle is secure from unwanted guests and pests. So when your cat is staring at a closed door or seems to be keeping a close eye on the windows, it may have less to do with what they think is going on outside of their line of sight and more to do with watching to ensure nothing unexpected comes through it.

Your cat probably spends a lot of their day daydreaming about hunting.

A cat's hunting instincts are fierce, which is why they're so good at catching the bugs and critters that make their way into your home. As such, Feliway's pros say that they may spend their free time thinking about the thrill of the chase, even when they're not actively on the prowl. That's because thinking about hunting (and playing) can help your cat stay mentally and physically focused while alsofulfilling their primal need to jump, pounce, and chase.

It doesn't matter when they last ate, your cat is likely thinking about the next time they'll eat.

In the wild, cats have to constantly be on the lookout for new sources of food. According to the Heads Up for Tails blog, this skill has been ingrained in them over generations, which means that cats are likely always thinking about the who, what, where, and how of their next meal.

Cats are also believed to have object permanence, so they are more than a little aware of the cat food you have sitting in the cupboard. Heads Up for Tails argues that unlike dogs, a cat knows that something continues to exist, even if they can no longer see it.

Mom, dad, and the rest of the family are likely on your cat's mind while you're away.

Happily, the experts believe that there's a good chance that your cat is thinking of you. Heads up for Tails suggests that when your cat is eager to greet you when you return, it's a sign that they were thinking about you while you were away from home.