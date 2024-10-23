Home > Small Changes > Kindness to Animals These Cruelty-Free, Natural Dog Toothpastes Are Paw-fect for Your Pup's Pearly Whites Here are a few of our favorite natural dog toothpastes. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 23 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Playing dentist to your doggie isn't the easiest role for most pet parents, especially if you have a particularly willful pooch — but it's an important one. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), 80 percent of dogs show signs of periodontal disease by the age of 3. We believe every dog has the right to chomp away at kibble and treats well into their golden years, so finding an effective natural dog toothpaste your pet won't reject is like hitting the jackpot.

Brushing your dog's teeth is already a step in the right direction. But if you use conventional dog toothpaste, you'll probably see artificial flavors, colors, and harsh chemicals like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) or triclosan on the ingredients list.

Natural dog toothpaste skips the ruff stuff, replacing it with gentler, more eco-friendly alternatives like coconut oil, aloe vera, and baking soda. They’re effective at tackling plaque, keeping gums healthy, and freshening dreaded doggie breath without the chemical overload. And many brands offer tasty flavors, like peanut butter or beef, that even finicky pups enjoy. Plus, all the brands on this list are cruelty-free, meaning they don't test on animals.

In general, some toothpastes might disagree with certain dogs' stomachs. So, it's always wise to consult with a vet about your toothpaste of choice. Here are four of our favorite dog toothpastes.

RADIUS USDA Organic Dog Toothpaste, 3-oz bottle

This USDA Organic canine toothpaste makes brushing your dog’s teeth safer and greener. This cruelty-free pick ditches artificial flavors, dyes, and harmful chemicals in favor of natural ingredients like coconut oil, cinnamon, and chamomile. It prevents bacteria buildup, reduces plaque, and freshens breath, all while tasting mildly like cinnamon and sweet potato. You can make a one-time purchase, but the price drops drastically if you set up auto ship. "As a Dental Hygienist of course my dogs teeth have to be perfect too. I searched high and low and this is my favorite toothpaste so far," wrote a pet owner.

Pure and Natural Pet Organic Dental Solutions USDA Certified Organic Small Kit

Not only is Pure and Natural a USDA Organic brand, but this tube comes with a bamboo toothbrush for your pooch, too. This one's a peppermint-flavored treat, made with other safe, natural ingredients like sweet potato, coconut oil, and cinnamon to fight plaque and freshen breath. "We started brushing teeth at one year instead of as a puppy, but this toothpaste makes it easy. After less than a month of use his teeth have noticeably less plaque and are white now," wrote a happy customer.

Oxyfresh Premium Dog Toothpaste

If you want to try a flavorless and odorless toothpaste for your pooch, it's this all-natural one that's actually designed to promote dental health in both dogs and cats. It uses a proprietary ingredient, Oxygene, to neutralize bad bacteria, helping to prevent plaque, tartar buildup, and bad breath. It's particularly suitable for pets with sensitive gums. "Chelsea doesn't hate it," one shopper said of their dog. "She's really picky about what goes into her mouth, and she doesn't fight tooth and nail against me brushing her teeth with this toothpaste. High praise, indeed."

Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste