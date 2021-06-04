Farms Hounds makes antibiotic-, hormone-, chemical-, and pesticide-free hides (starting at $4.99) that are grass-fed and pasture-raised, for your dog to chew. Not only will they provide hours of entertainment, but they also clean their teeth and strengthen their gums. They come in a wide range of sizes, based on your dog's size, and there are several flavors, including: beef, pork, lamb, and goat. Some even have hair on them, if your dog wants to feel like the little hunter they once were (hundreds of years ago).