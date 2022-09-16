Why Cat Declawing Is Cruel, and Alternatives to the Process

Cats can be unpredictable, and let's face it, nobody enjoys getting scratched. And while declawing, or onychectomy, seems like a simple solution to the issue, it's a cruel act of bodily mutilation to your beloved furry friend.

There are many reasons why declawing cats is cruel, relating to how it affects them both physically and psychologically. It's still legal in the U.S. — though certain places have banned the practice, including New York State, and a few cities in California.