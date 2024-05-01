Home > Small Changes > Kindness to Animals Can Cats Get the Hiccups? Here's What to Do When Your Cat Squeaks If your kitty devours their food quickly, you'll want to read this. By Jamie Bichelman May 1 2024, Published 4:19 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you have ever been the recipient of the scorn from your companion cat as you dared to release a bodily function — a sneeze or hiccup, perhaps— this one is for you. When our cats display unexpected behavioral or eating habit changes or make squeaky noises that sound like coughs or hiccups, we wonder if our cat is sick, or if they're just displaying a normal bodily function.

As your cat continues to make a noise that falls somewhere in the range of "adorable and mildly concerning hiccup" to "ferocious roar like a lion," keep reading as we interpret what these noises mean and when you should seek medical care for your kitty.



Can cats get hiccups?

According to Catster, yes, cats can get hiccups just like us humans do. Unlike the pterodactyl-like screeching of my hiccups, however, Catster notes that a cat's hiccup barely makes a sound louder than a soft squeak.

“Cat hiccups are more common in kittens than adult cats, however, like humans, they can happen at any time or age,” veterinarian Dr. Al Townsend told PetMD.

Visually, when a cat hiccups, you might notice their tummy moving in and out in rapid succession. While hiccups aren't always cause for concern, there are some scenarios in which it is recommended to seek vet care. “Anything that seems to last a long time or become very frequent should be checked by a veterinarian,” Dr. Townsend told PetMD.



Here's what to do if your cat has hiccups.

A cat's hiccups may be adorably innocuous, or a red flag that something in their behavior or health needs to be discussed with a veterinarian and trained behaviorist. Your cat might be failing to chew food for long enough, eating a large amount in a short time, thus irritating their throat, per PetMD. They may be swallowing excess air in the process, leading to hiccups.

It may also be helpful to encourage your cat to drink more water — and for cats who prefer to drink running water, as many of them do, this may mean investing in a kitty water fountain. Another strategy to address this is a kitty slow feeder, per Basepaws, which may serve the dual purpose of providing enrichment. And just as humans need quiet, calm space to cope with everything from headaches to hiccups, you'll likewise want to give your kitty space.