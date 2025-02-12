Keeping a Bobcat As a Pet Is Legal in These States — But Is It Safe? Read this before adding a bobcat to your family. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 12 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Martin Zenker/Unsplash

The American bobcat is a wild cat that falls under the species of lynx. And while they are smaller in stature than a lot of other wild cats, you shouldn't let their cute and cuddly appearances fool you — these little kitties can be just as ferocious as some of their bigger and more widely known cousins.

Article continues below advertisement

But, their smaller nature does make many wonder just how much they have in common with the domesticated house cat, since bobcats are typically only slightly bigger than the kitties we bring into our homes and families. In fact, some people believe that bobcats can live alongside humans as long as they are adopted at an early enough age and raised in close proximity to their adopted humans. But, do bobcats actually make good pets? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Lori Ayre/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Can bobcats be pets?

Technically, yes, bobcats can be pets. According to World Population Review and Big Cat Rescue, it's legal to keep a bobcat as a pet without a permit in several states, including Alabama, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. There are also around a dozen states where you can have a bobcat as a pet, though a permit is required. But should you keep a bobcat as a pet?

Is it safe to keep a bobcat as a pet?

Overall, no, it's not the best idea to keep a bobcat in your home. At their core, bobcats are wild animals, and they belong in their natural habitat. That is where they will have the best access to their native foods and environmental conditions, as well as access to the space they will need for their emotional well-being. Additionally, bobcats cannot be housetrained, according to the Cats.com website.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike domesticated cats, you won't be able to teach a bobcat to use a litterbox, which could turn your home into quite a stinky mess. Bobcats also have certain biological impulses that could wreak havoc on your personal belongings, including the way they spray urine and scratch up hard surfaces (like your sofa) to mark their territory.

Superficial reasons aside, you may find yourself struggling to find the appropriate veterinary care for your bobcat, which could become very dangerous should they become sick or injured. That's because most vets don't handle wild animals. Lastly, it could be against the law. According to the Big Cat Rescue website, some municipalities have very strict rules about keeping wild or exotic animals as pets.

Article continues below advertisement

If you tried to keep a bobcat in your home and the authorities found out, it could end badly for both you and your four-legged friend. You could face serious fines or even jail time, and depending on how long your bobcat has been removed from the wild, they could end up euthanized if rescuers feel that reintroducing them into nature wouldn't be possible.

@bigcatrescue One of the most endangered small wild cats is the Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus). Native to the Iberian Peninsula of Spain and Portugal, the Iberian lynx has faced severe population declines due to several factors including: 1. Loss of Habitat due to Urbanization, agriculture, and infrastructure development that have led to significant habitat fragmentation, reducing the available natural environment for the lynx. 2. Decline in Prey: The Iberian lynx relies heavily on rabbits for food, but diseases like myxomatosis and rabbit hemorrhagic disease have decimated rabbit populations, leading to food scarcity. 3. Human Activity such as Accidental trapping, vehicle collisions, and illegal hunting have also contributed to its decline. 4. Small Population Size: With a limited number of individuals, they are highly vulnerable to genetic bottlenecks, which can reduce genetic diversity and increase susceptibility to diseases. Thanks to conservation efforts, including habitat restoration and mitigation efforts, the population has increased, but the Iberian lynx is still classified as "Endangered" by the IUCN. As of the most recent estimates in 2023, there are around 1,500 Iberian lynxes living in the wild. This marks a significant recovery from the early 2000s, when the population had dwindled to fewer than 100 individuals. Conservation efforts, including habitat restoration and mitigation efforts, have played a critical role in this recovery. However, the species remains endangered and vulnerable to threats such as habitat loss, road traffic, and declines in rabbit populations. Find out how you can be a part of the conservation efforts to save the Iberian lynx and other small wild cats at BigCatRescue.org #BigCatRescue #Conservation #SavingWildlife #SmallWildCats #SaveThePlanet #WildlifeConservation #Wildlife #WildCats #CaroleBaskin #IberianLynx #Endangered ♬ original sound - BigCatRescue

Article continues below advertisement

Are wild bobcats friendly?

If you've ever spotted a bobcat in the wild, you may have felt the urge to go up and give them a few scratches around the ears.

But, if you attempted that, you'd likely end up being the one with the scratches. That's because bobcats can exhibit aggressive behavior at times, according to the PangoVet blog. That means that it doesn't matter whether you've spent years with a bobcat in your home, they could still decide to attack one day, even if they've never shown any violent behavior before.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobcat vs lynx: what's the difference?

As mentioned, the bobcat is a member of the lynx species. It's actually one of four types of lynx, according to Cats.com — which includes the Eurasian lynx, Canada lynx, and the Iberian lynx — and the North American bobcat is also sometimes called a red lynx. And while there are differences between the different lynxes, including coloring and size, they typically all have noticeably pointed fur at the tips of their ears and under their chins.