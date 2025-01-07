What Is the Best Dog Dna Test? 5 of Our Favorite Options for Doggy Discovery DNA tests for dogs may provide insight into their health and risk for diseases. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 7 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Alvan Nee/Unsplash

The only "research" we condone testing on dogs is genetic testing via a painless, hassle-free, affordable, and accessible test kit. Canine DNA testing can provide pet parents useful information about their dog's health, nutritional needs, and other scientific insights they might otherwise not have known. Doing a DNA test for your dog can bring about a world of discovery that can be helpful for both dog parent and veterinarian — so long as the DNA test in question is reputable.

There are many instances in which DNA testing for your pup can prove useful. Below, we discuss five reputable genetic testing companies and how they can help you and your family gain insights into your dog's health.

Wisdom Panel Essential's Breed DNA Collection Test

In a veterinarian-reviewed article for The Spruce Pets, the roughly $80 Wisdom Panel Essential Breed DNA Collection Kit was deemed the top pick. Test results will be run through a database of more than 365 dog breeds, and dog parents will be offered 30 health insights based on their dog's genetic profile.

Additionally, you might also be able to discover your pup's relatives within the database. One downside, per The Spruce Pets, is that the tool used to collect the dog's DNA from inside the dog's mouth was comparable to "a mascara wand" in that it was bristly and rough, so this uncomfortable swab may be a deterrent for prospective customers.

Embark's Breed & Health Dog DNA Test Kit

For roughly $150 to $200, the Embark Breed & Health Dog DNA Test Kit is the top pick from one writer at The New York Times' Wirecutter section. Per Wirecutter, where the Embark test stands out is its comprehensive testing for genetic diseases: "The genetic-disease detection tool screens for 210 mutations, more than any kit we tested," per author Kaitlyn Wells, who went on to caution that "there’s no government oversight of the industry, so the genetic tests aren’t independently verified."

The kit actually tests for more than 250 genetic health conditions and more than 230,000 genetic markers, which could provide invaluable information to your dog's veterinarian. The test's database includes 350 dog breeds, dingoes, coyotes, wolves, and more, which could provide insights that other tests do not reliably cover.

Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry

In Sept. 2023, the company Ancestry announced the launch of their Know Your Pet DNA product, which offers a database of more than 400 breeds. Per the Ancestry website, the basic DNA test kit sells for $99, whereas the DNA kit that also offers insights into your dog's health costs $149.

Another pro for this particular DNA test kit is the one-month free voucher for a no-cost consultation with a vet company that has partnered with Ancestry. Like other competitors, this kit analyzes the results and predicts 30 physical and behavioral traits that your dog might possess. However, consulting with a board-certified animal behaviorist in conjunction with a trusted veterinarian is a more responsible approach than relying solely on a testing kit's predictions.

Basepaws' Breed + Health Dog DNA Test

The Basepaws Breed + Health Dog DNA Test follows the success of their industry-leading cat DNA tests, per Rover. The doggie version of the Basepaws DNA tests encompasses 330 breeds, 30 physical and behavioral traits, and 280 genetic markers to provide insight into your dog's health. The testers at Rover indicated that the test took longer than other competitors for results to arrive.

Embark's Breed Identification Dog DNA Test