YouTube and Google Are Now Demonetizing Climate Deniers

This new updated misinformation policy comes a little over a week after YouTube began more closely managing harmful vaccine content on its site. According to a recent blog post, the video platform condones anything that is approved and confirmed to be safe by the WHO, and therefore, will not stand for videos that condemn them. The site has removed over 130,000 videos that violate its COVID-19 vaccine policies, and will continue to prevent the spread of misinformation on the matter.

YouTube's Community Guidelines had previously prohibited the spread of false medical information, but the site is taking it a step further in regards to COVID-19. Any content that supports disproven claims that vaccines are dangerous, cause negative health problems, don't work, or regarding what's in it will be immediately removed moving forward.

Needless to say, we're relieved that both sites are standing up for what's right, to support the well-being of the planet and its inhabitants, too.