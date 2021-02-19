Here's Why Snow Turns Black if You Burn It

A year in quarantine has created ample time for science experiments — some of us have been making sourdough bread, others have been creating homemade "slime," and with the never-ending snow that's hit much of the U.S., a handful of us are burning snow. While one would probably think the snow simply melts, many have noticed that holding a lighter underneath a snowball sometimes turns the snow black.

If you're one of many wondering why snow turns black when you burn it instead of simply melting, we've conducted an experiment — grab some gloves, and prepare for a quick, cold weather science lesson.

People are experimenting with burning snow — and realizing it turns black.

For quite a while now — long before pandemic life began in March 2020, boredom has driven people to take to their snowy backyards with a pair of gloves and lighter, to make a snowball, light it on fire, and post their findings online. For example, one Reddit user took to the social media site in 2014, saying: "What is causing the snowball that I have, to turn black and stink when I hold a lighter up to it?"

"I know things have been going around for some time about chem-trails and other conspiracy theories and the other day someone posted online that their snowball was turning black when flame was held to it and we have snow now so we tried it and it does turn black," the user added. "I just figured it was the dust particles within the water that needed to help hold the cloud together in the first place. thanks guys."

We're here to tell you there's no conspiracies behind this strange phenomenon — but first, take a look at the video of a burning snowball, below.