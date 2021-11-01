Why the Internet Canceled Yoga Girl, a Swedish Influencer Living in Aruba

In the age of cancel culture, almost nothing is shocking anymore. Last year, in the thick of sky-high coronavirus rates, the internet effectively canceled Rachel Brathen, the influencer behind the website Yoga Girl — but nearly a year later, her website and brand is still up and running. So exactly why did Yoga Girl get canceled?

Here’s a look into what went down, how Yoga Girl and her husband responded, and how the Yoga Girl brand is doing a year later.