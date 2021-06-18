Oregon Legalizes Human Composting and Water Cremation for the Departed

Natural organic reduction is the practice of composting human remains into soil. A company called Recompose began offering this process in December 2020 in Washington state — and for years, Recompose has been lobbying governments to legalize human composting in more states.

Recompose’s process works pretty similarly to the compost bin in your backyard, but instead, it takes place in Recompose’s airy loft space called the Greenhouse, located in Kent, Wash., where there is a honeycomb-inspired wall full of modern-looking vessels. Recompose starts by laying the dead body in a cradle, along with various plant materials, and then putting the cradle in a vessel along with more plant materials.

A Recompose employee then turns the vessel each day for about a month, at the end of which, all that’s left is nutrient-rich topsoil (as well as any non-biodegradable items like dental fillings, which are recycled). Recompose then gives the topsoil to the departed’s family or friends, which can be used to grow plants in a garden. Kinda beautiful, right?

The company estimates that natural organic reduction uses about one-eighth of the energy that cremation uses, and about 1 metric ton less CO2 than cremation or conventional burial uses.

According to KOIN, Recompose said it intends to open a facility in Oregon “within the next few years” — which should do well, considering more than 700 Oregonians have reportedly signed up for Recompose’s newsletter. But in the meantime, Oregon residents who want their bodies to be composted will simply have to stave off death.