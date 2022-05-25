Season 1 of ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Is Here to Captivate Dinosaur Enthusiasts

Narrated by David Attenborough, Season 1 of Prehistoric Planet transports viewers straight to the late Cretaceous period. With its state-of-the-art CGI and hair-raisingly realistic dinosaurs, the five-part nature docu-series is bound to knock your socks off.

With each episode looking at a different milieu — Season 1, Episode 1 is titled "Coasts," while Episode 2 is named "Freshwater" — the program is about to become a hit among viewers coming from all walks of life.