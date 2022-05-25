Season 1 of ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Is Here to Captivate Dinosaur Enthusiasts
Narrated by David Attenborough, Season 1 of Prehistoric Planet transports viewers straight to the late Cretaceous period. With its state-of-the-art CGI and hair-raisingly realistic dinosaurs, the five-part nature docu-series is bound to knock your socks off.
With each episode looking at a different milieu — Season 1, Episode 1 is titled "Coasts," while Episode 2 is named "Freshwater" — the program is about to become a hit among viewers coming from all walks of life.
Here's your go-to guide to watching 'Prehistoric Planet.'
Produced by Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton for the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Season 1 of Prehistoric Planet started to garner fans long before the first batch of episodes dropped on Apple TV Plus earlier this month.
Unlike a 2002 program with the same name — which is narrated by Ben Stiller — Prehistoric Planet features ravishing imagery and a good bit of insightful commentary provided by Attenborough, the narrator of The Green Planet and many others. Here's how you can watch the show.
Prehistoric Planet has garnered near-univocal reviews from viewers, with many praising the show for its mind-blowing imagery and detailed exploration of various dinosaurs like the mosasaur, the pterosaur, the hadrosaur, the tethyshadros, the edmontosaurus, the dromaeosaurid, the antarctopelta, the pachyrhinosaurus, and the nanuqsaurus.
The easiest way to watch the show is by means of obtaining an Apple TV Plus subscription, which sets you back with $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year following a seven-day trial. A word of advice: you will want to get in on the action fast. Prehistoric Planet is a five-night event starting on Monday, May 23, 2022. As long as you subscribe by May 27, 2022, you should be able to watch every episode.
Prehistoric Planet is an Apple Original — which means that only those with an Apple TV Plus subscription will get the chance to marvel at the beautiful beasts merrily rocking around, blissfully unaware of the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event coming their way.
"For me, Jurassic Park was never about 'cool' or 'scary' dinosaurs. It was about the magic of seeing a real one, something that wasn't an illusion. That's what blew a 6-year-old's mind away. In two days, #PrehistoricPlanet will be the closest I'll ever get to truly feeling like a 6-year-old again," tweeted @YutyTyrant.
It's probably worth pointing out that anyone with an Apple TV Plus subscription can watch Prehistoric Planet, even the rascals who set up a reminder to cancel the free seven-day subscription before they start streaming Prehistoric Planet. Shining Girls, The Essex Serpent, and Tehran are just some of the shows currently available on Apple TV Plus, should you need more convincing.
The CGI shown in 'Prehistoric Planet' spotlights the work of the Moving Picture Company.
Founded in London in 1970, the Moving Picture Company has already brought us timeless classics like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and Clash of the Titans. Prehistoric Planet marks another breakthrough for the studio praised for its extraordinary work.
Season 1 of Prehistoric Planet is available on Apple TV Plus from Monday, May 23, 2022, through May 27, 2022.