Venice's Barrier System Failed to Stop Another Flood — When Is the City Expected to Sink?

Venice has seen some of the highest tides, and therefore the worst floods, within the last 20 years , according to BBC News. Although it's difficult to pinpoint such events solely to climate change, the increased frequency of these high tides is of major concern, and is predominantly caused by high spring tides (and therefore, rising sea levels) as well as major meteorological storm surges driven by unusually strong winds. Venice is also sinking, which makes it more susceptible to these changes.

BBC meteorologist, Nikki Berry, expects these weather patterns to become increasingly worse with the climate rapidly changing, which means flooding is bound to happen more frequently.

"One of the possible effects of a changing climate is that the jet stream will be more frequently meridional and blocked weather patterns such as these will also become more frequent," she wrote.