Can You Recycle Your Cap and Gown? What to Do With Your Graduation Gear

Unfortunately, according to The Progressive and We Hate to Waste , most graduation gowns cannot be recycled. You might recall how hot and uncomfortable those gowns felt to wear. Well, that’s because graduation gowns from the past 30 years have been made mostly of polyester . Polyester is a plastic-based fabric that does not break down or biodegrade like organic fabrics.

By and large, these specific types of polyester garments are generally considered to be non-recyclable. When they do end up in landfills, they break down into microplastics , which end up in our fish, our rainwater, and eventually, our bodies. That said, it's entirely possible that many textile recycling companies do accept old caps and gowns for recycling. Give your local textile recycler a call and ask if they accept them.

At the same time, there are some companies working to change that by creating actual recyclable graduation attire, right from the get-go. According to Earth911, Oak Hall's GreenWeaver and NuHorizon gowns are made of recycled plastic bottles.

They may not be any more breathable or comfortable than their polyester predecessors, but at least they did not use any new plastic in their production process. Plus, Oak Hall has a Take Back Program for its graduation gowns, and the company recycles old gowns into new products. Even the Coca-Cola Company has begun recycling bottles into caps and gowns.